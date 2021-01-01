From eurographics
Eurographics Salmon and Trout 1000-Piece Puzzle
"box size: 10" x 14" x 2.37" "finished puzzle size: 19.25" x 26.5" made in the usa made in the united states 100% recyclable, safe, non-toxic, and printed with vegetable-based inks and certified by the forest stewardship council printed in canada, made in the united states "puzzle pieces are manufactured using the highest quality 0.07" blueboard, offering an exact fit without fraying over time and use" assembling puzzles improves fine motor skills and picture recognition abilities - promotes both cooperative and independent play Skill level: advanced Made in the United States 100% recyclable, safe, non-toxic, and printed with vegetable-based inks and Certified by the Forest Stewardship Council Printed in Canada, made in the United States Puzzle pieces are manufactured using the highest quality 0.07" blueboard, offering an exact fit without fraying over time and use Assembling puzzles improves fine motor skills and picture recognition abilities - promotes both cooperative and independent play