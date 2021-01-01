From nathan james

Nathan James Sally 2-Tiered Black Metal Frame Glass Rolling Bar Cart and Tea or Cocktail Cart

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Nathan James is the furniture company built for this generation. You don't need to spend a fortune to get quality design-first furniture and when we say in. easy assembly in. we mean it. Sally is a sleek rolling bar cart that features two glass shelves with a durable black metal frame that makes it easy to keep glassware, pitchers and food or drinks handy while serving. Lock it into place with its high-quality caster wheels for the dinner party or roll it outside to the patio for guests to enjoy a beverage while talking.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com