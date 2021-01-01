Roundhill Furniture Saline Wood Planked Style 5-Drawer Chest, White

Wood chest with 5 spacious drawers.The drawers feature English dovetail construction with ball bearing drawer glides. The felt-lined top drawers are perfect for storing delicate items The chest features scalloped edges and simple block feet finished in off-white, contrasting distressed bronze drawer pulls The frame of the chest is made of pine solid wood and birch veneer, the panel is made of MDF with birch veneer Dimensions: 38"W x 19"D x 54"H Fully assembled, simply attach the legs. Photo May Slightly Different From Actual Item in Terms of Color Due to the Monitor's Display