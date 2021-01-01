From rebrilliant
Salinas Rebrilliant Fabric Underbed Storage Set
This product solution is made with a clear plastic top to allow easy selection of contents and secure zippered closure. Built to last these bins have stitched and reinforced seams for added strength and support. These storage bins are ideal for the storage of linens, old clothes, out-of-season clothes, children's clothes, shoes, holiday decorations, etc. Quickly and easily keep under the bed, in the bottom of wardrobe, basement, attic, or loft. Under the bed, storage is ideal when there is limited space to work with. Whether you live in a small apartment, dorm, or house finding extra space can be tricky. Storage bins are made to fit easily under most bed frames or can be tucked away in closets or other narrow spaces. Color: Gray, Size: 6" H x 18" W x 24" D