From union rustic
Sakamoto Dining Table
The supple beauty of dark natural wood truly shines in the Sakamoto collection. The simplicity of the vintage panel design in the pieces of Sakamoto collection exemplifies the modern contemporary era by blending beautifully clean lines with natural materials. This beautiful dining bench features the deep, dark brown of the pieces from the Sakamoto collection, which is almost but not quite black. With a traditional charm and air of sophistication, this bench features an antique panel design on the seat that is wrapped in a water-based catalyzed finish offering durability for daily use. The bench's seat rests atop a pair of reclaimed iron U-shaped legs in antique zinc finish, creating a fusion of modern and contemporary elements. This bench requires some light assembly and with materials of the finest quality, it will be an effortless addition to any home. The bench also pairs beautifully with our Sakamoto dining tables or as a unique, standalone foyer piece.