Sailing boat sailing holiday hobby ship gift idea T-Shirt

Ideal gift for men and women, ladies and men who do sailing and like sailing on a sailing boat. Christmas, birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day. Funny saying with humour. For the sailor and skipper as well as athletes / water sports enthusiasts. The perfect gift for the perfect outfit for the sailing lover who has a ship or sailing ship or sports boat and is on the go with his boat with anchor as a sailor or captain. For the grandma or grandpa who sail with the catamaran or trimanaran. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem