Sahil Solid Wood Abstract Coffee Table
Description
Features:Product Type: Coffee TableTop Shape: TriangleBase Color: Top Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Glass Type: Top Wood Species: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingUpholstered: Upholstery Material: Legal Documentation: Wrought Iron: Base Type: AbstractWheels Included: NoFolding: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaNumber of Tables Included: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Storage Included: NoHidden Storage Compartment: Trunk Storage: Shelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Top Design: Tray Top: NoSet Type: DS Wood Tone: Espresso WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 48Overall Length - End to End: 36Overall Width - Front to Back: 15Overall Product Weight: 63Lift Top: NoLift Top Height - Top to Bottom: Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Interior Width - Side to Side: Shelf Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawers: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Cabinets: NoCabinet Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Cabinet Interior Width - Side to Side: Cabinet Interior Depth - Front to Back: Extendable: NoLength When Fully Extended: Assembly:Warranty: Color: Light Brown