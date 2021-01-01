From sagittarius horoscope apparel / astrology design

Sagittarius – Blue & Purple Constellation / Zodiac Sign Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Hey Sagittarius! How about sharing your Sagittarius vibes with the world? Do it with this awesome minimalistic retro Sagittarius design! Do it because you’re Sagittarius AF! Do you know a Sagittarius man or a Sagittarius woman who would rock this stylish astrology apparel? Get this cool design as a Sagittarius birthday gift or Christmas present! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com