Hawaiian Hibiscus Flower Decorations Sage Green Hibiscus Floral Hawaiian Flowers Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This hibiscus floral hawaiian flowers is a perfect idea for men, women and teen on hawaiian hibiscus flower decor, balloons party decorations, birthday decorations, nail polish decor, home decor, office, nursery decor, yoga workout and wedding party. Cute tropical gift for valentine day, mothers day, fathers day, halloween, thanksgiving and christmas to all hibiscus flower lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only