From rosalind wheeler
Sage Hanging Planters Gallery Wrapped Floater-Framed Canvas
Advertisement
Sage Hanging Planters Gallery Wrapped Floater-framed Canvas will add some color to your home with this eye-catching wall art print. The vibrant botanical scene in this wall decor will bring a rainbow of hues to any room. Hang this artwork above your couch to add some vibrant tones to a modern living area. To complete the look, add some fun throw pillows and a beautiful orchid on the end table. In a solarium, use this wall art to keep beautiful plants year round. Size: 18" H x 14" W x 2" D, Format: Wrapped Canvas