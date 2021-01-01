Ralph Lauren Sag Harbor Salad Plate in Indigo - Size One Size

Our Sag Harbor collection continues Ralph Lauren's partnership with Burleigh the storied English pottery maker in a collaboration that celebrates the best of modern American style and fine English tradition. Inspired by a vintage shirt from the Ralph Lauren archives Sag Harbor mixes and matches easily with Ralph Lauren x Burleigh's Midnight Star pattern to create an eclectic and personal combination that is perfect for everyday entertaining. Meticulously hand-finished by Burleigh artisans each piece is a one-of-a-kind collectible reflecting both companies' commitment to quality and craftsmanship.