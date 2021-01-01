From hinkley
Sag Harbor 2844 Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Antique - (2844BU)
The Sag Harbor 2844 Outdoor Wall Light by Hinkley Lighting offers an elegant update to traditional designs. Starting with a rectangular wall plate, the design sends up two candelabra-style sockets from its base in parallel, both wet-listed and best used in partnership with vintage style lamps to emphasize the older design inspirations. Offset by an arcing upper accent and finial, an angular aluminum cage structure featuring inset clear glass panels surrounds the lamping, providing an unobstructed look at the intricate interior while moderating excess glare. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Bronze. Finish: Burnished Bronze