Sadie Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 65"

Give your flatscreen the perfect mid-century modern perch with this versatile TV stand. Its frame is made from solid pine wood in natural wood grain finish, and it has flared tapered legs for a sleek look. It comes with three drawers with cut-out handles that give you room for games, electronics, and books. The two open shelves are ideal for holding a game console or cable box. And the cable management holes in the back easily tame those pesky wires. Plus, we love that this TV stand can also be incorporated in your bedroom as a storage cabinet or in your kitchen as a buffet. Color: Caramel