Ella Moss Sabrina Sweatshirt Top

100% Cotton China Machine Wash STYLE - Sabrina Sexy Back Tie Sweatshirt Top with long sleeves, cinched back detailing, mock crew front and a wide Vneck on back on a relaxed fit body VERSATILITY - Pairs great with all bottoms from slacks to jeans and leggings to skirts providong the flexability you want in a wardrobe. LENGTH - this feminine pullover is 25 1/2 inches from center back with a 45 inch hem sweep AVAILABILITY - made in different colors, see color name for specifics Ella Moss is a purist denim brand inspired by art, culture and travel; celebrating and embracing life's experience.