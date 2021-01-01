From vix swimwear
Vix Swimwear Sabrina One Piece in Black. - size M (also in S)
Advertisement
Vix Swimwear Sabrina One Piece in Black. - size M (also in S) Vix Swimwear Sabrina One Piece in Black. - size M (also in S) Self: 84% polyamide 16% elastaneLining: 75% polyamide 25% elastane. Made in Brazil. Hand wash. Padded cups. Back tie closure. Front button closure. Ruffle trim. VIXS-WX995. 223-409-001. Brazilian designer Paula Hermanny offers swimwear made for the jet setter who is both classic and modern. Whether her Vix woman is in St. Barts, Bali, or Monte Carlo, Hermanny's collection of swimwear, which features leather and gold signatures, will always add an element of luxury to the occasion.