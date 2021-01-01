Sabinas Sofa by Vondom - Color: Grey (45009-Steel)

Advertisement
The Sabinas Sofa by Vondom is a fun and functional addition to spaces from multidisciplinary designer Javier Mariscal. Made using rotational molding, this polyethylene resin creation is ideal for use both indoors and out and was inspired by natural fluid shapes. Avoiding any straight lines or curves in its form, this dynamic sofa evokes the shape of sand dunes and curves with its captivating silhouette, and a playful mix of finishes allows the seat to visually divide the look of this seating arrangement. Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: Grey.