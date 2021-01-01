Visual Comfort S5646 Hastings 37" Large Pendant with Shade by Carrier and Company Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Visual Comfort S5646 Hastings 37" Large Pendant with Shade by Carrier and Company Hastings Large Pendant with Black Shade Features Designed by Carrier and Company Hand-rubbed antique brass frame White or black shade options Dimmable ETL rated for damp locations 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 36-1/2" Chain Length: 72" Width: 25-1/2" Depth: 25-1/2" Canopy Diameter: 6-1/2" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 6 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60W Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass / White