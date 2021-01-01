Aspeed Design - S2283 Metallic Plunging Sweetheart A-Line Dress

Please refer to the Junior Size chart Go beyond expectations when flourishing an elegance in this Aspeed Design S2283 creation. Stunningly tailored glittering metallic silhouette this dress reveals a contoured sweetheart neckline with a sheer inset. The back charms with a low v-style. Shimmering with beadwork along the waist the skirt flares into a short hemline. Feel like a star in this enthralled Aspeed Design masterpiece. Models are wearing the Blue Purple Blush and Light Aqua colors. Style: aspd_S2283 Details: Glitter Crepe Metallic Illusion Inset Low V-Open Back Beaded Waist Pockets V-Open Back Zipper Closure Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Plunging Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.