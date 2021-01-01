From aspeed design

Aspeed Design - S2283 Metallic Plunging Sweetheart A-Line Dress

$144.00
In stock
Buy at couturecandy

Description

Please refer to the Junior Size chart Go beyond expectations when flourishing an elegance in this Aspeed Design S2283 creation. Stunningly tailored glittering metallic silhouette this dress reveals a contoured sweetheart neckline with a sheer inset. The back charms with a low v-style. Shimmering with beadwork along the waist the skirt flares into a short hemline. Feel like a star in this enthralled Aspeed Design masterpiece. Models are wearing the Blue Purple Blush and Light Aqua colors. Style: aspd_S2283 Details: Glitter Crepe Metallic Illusion Inset Low V-Open Back Beaded Waist Pockets V-Open Back Zipper Closure Short Hem Length: Short Neckline: Plunging Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.

