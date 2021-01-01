Satco Lighting S21505 6" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture - 4000K White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Satco Lighting S21505 6" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture - 4000K FeaturesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 1"Width: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 630Color Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10.5 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White