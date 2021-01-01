Visual Comfort S2020L French Deco Horn 23-1/2" High Wall Sconce with Linen Shade Hand Rubbed Antique Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort S2020L French Deco Horn 23-1/2" High Wall Sconce with Linen Shade FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by Studio VCIncludes linen shadeCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 23-1/2"Width: 5"Extension: 7"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 5"Shade Depth: 6"Backplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 3-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40WVoltage: 120 volts Hand Rubbed Antique Brass