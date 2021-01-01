Satco Lighting S11813 11" Wide LED Retrofit Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 277 White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Satco Lighting S11813 11" Wide LED Retrofit Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 277 FeaturesCan be converted to be used with pre-existing recessed housingsIntegrated 46 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 5-5/8"Width: 11-5/16"Depth: 11-5/16"Product Weight: 2.81 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 2500, 3000, or 3500Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 46 wattsVoltage: 277 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White