Satco Lighting S11810 5" Wide LED Retrofit Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 277 White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Satco Lighting S11810 5" Wide LED Retrofit Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 277 FeaturesCan be converted to be used with pre-existing recessed housingsIntegrated 15 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 2-11/16"Width: 4-5/8"Depth: 4-5/8"Product Weight: 1.15 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1020, 600, or 800Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 14.5 wattsVoltage: 277 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White