Faviana - S10443 Charmeuse Strapless Long Dress

Elegant and effervescent this dazzling evening dress from Faviana S10443 is a glamorous choice for your next special event. This long dress is designed with embroidery in the sheer bodice while on a corset. Paired with it is a long A-line silhouette made with charmeuse whilst the back is laced-up and it features strapless sweetheart neckline. You are sure to turn heads in this Faviana dress. Style: faviana_S10443 Details: Satin Embroidery Corset A-line skirt Lace up Length: Long Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.