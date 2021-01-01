Faviana - S10432 Beaded Lace Square A-Line Dress

Go beyond beautiful in a stunning piece from Faviana S10432. Designed with exquisite beaded lace the fitted bodice showcases a square neckline supported with thin straps which leads to the open V zipped up back. Fabulous pleats and a side slit accent the a-line skirt as it finishes with a sweep train. A picture of sophistication is displayed in this Faviana creation. Model is wearing Cloud Blue color. Style: faviana_S10432 Details: Chiffon Thin Straps Fitted Beaded Lace Bodice Pleated Skirt Side Slit Full Length V Back Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Square Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.