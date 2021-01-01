Faviana - S10368 Strapless Sweetheart Solid Chiffon Cocktail Dress

Get elegant in a classy party dress from Faviana S10368. This cocktail dress has a strapless sweetheart style and adjustable-fit corset lace up back bodice highlights your figure. With princess seam line that contours a perfect fit down to your waist leading to the flared A-line skirt that finishes at mid-thigh. Go for the most sophisticated glam look at the party wearing Faviana! Models are wearing Ivory and Ruby colors. Style: faviana_S10368 Fabric: Chiffon With Pockets Details: Chiffon fabric Strapless Sheer cleavage inset Strappy back Lace up back with zipper closure Length: Short Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.