From faviana
Faviana - S10242 Beaded V-neck Jersey Tiered Mermaid Dress
Advertisement
Feel fabulous in this refined evening dress by Faviana S10242. This sleeveless V-neck dress fashions a sheer fitted bodice adorned with beading. The back is styled with a V-cut and a zipper closure while the jersey skirt flaunts a curve-hugging tiered mermaid skirt with sweep train. You will be the center of attention in this Faviana creation. Models are wearing the Black and Red colors. Style: faviana_S10242 Details: Sleeveless Jersey Beading Sheer fitted bodice Tiered mermaid skirt V-back Back zipper Train Length: Long Neckline: Deep V-neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..