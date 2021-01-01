Isabelline’S Tribal Kuba Style Rug In Red And Beige Brown Geometric Pattern

A 7x8 ode to classic Caucasian rug styles, from Isabelline’s Burano Collection. Hand knotted in wool, drawing particular inspiration from tribal Kuba Kilim designs, sporting multicolor geometric patterns atop rich red. Enjoying an inviting sense of movement in the colorway alterations through the motifs, complementing their repetition and detail. Custom Capable: Please note all custom orders are subject to a 3-day return policy upon receipt of the CAD, at which point a full refund may be honored. Yarn samples can be made available during the process on loom as well, subject to the 3-day window without prior approval of extension. All custom sales following the approved CAD are final without these exceptions.