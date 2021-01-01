Mojo S FLORIDA 18"CARRY ON GARMENT BAG, Black

The L505 Series Carry On Garment Bag is designed to keep your clothes, clean, neat and wrinkle free. Four buckles to help keep your garments in place. Four interior pockets for smaller items like belts, shoes, ties and toiletries. One main compartment wiht five hooks for suits, shirts or dresses. Two exterior pockets, one with easy access to electronics and travel documents. The bag is lightweight, comfortable and attaches to your luggage for easy transport. The unisex design is great for men and women. Color: Black.