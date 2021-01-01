2 Packs Expandable Bamboo Drawer Organizer - Kitchen Flatware Organizers Adjustable Silverware Cutlery Tray With Grooved Drawer Dividers For Knives Sp

Product description:PERFECT FOR STORAGE - our Bamboo cutlery tray measures 17-1/4“ x 11-1/2“ x 2 inches（Expandable，Width16"), making it suitable for your Kitchen /Bathroom /Dressup table /Tool drawers. HIGH QUALITY * - Bamboo Flatware Organizers with grooved drawer dividers are made of solid all bamboo wood,Reinforced Base and deep compartments ensure durability and extra space for kitchen utensils. NON-SLIP SILICONE MAT - 4 silicone mat feet at the bottom make Bamboo silverware organizer stable and not move in drawer.