4 Packs Crystal Whiskey Tumblers Old Fashioned Glasses- 5 OZ Rock Lowball Bar Glasses Glassware For Bourbon, Scotch, Whisky, Cocktail, Thick & Rotatab

Then, you need to get a set of crystal whiskey glasses. Platinum crystal glass is the guarantee of quality and craftsmanship. They are first class and very beautiful! Suitable for any special occasion! There are four whiskey glasses in the set, which is perfect for a family, parents, siblings and you. This is also the best choice for holiday gifts.The whiskey glass has a unique design. Safety lead-free glass blow molded from the highest quality super transparent silica. The unique feature is that our electroplated gold coating is located on the glass diameter. When you pour in whiskey and your favorite drink, it will make it sparkle under the lights, ensuring that any drink looks great.The quality of vintage whiskey glasses. The main body of these whiskey glasses is composed of irregular wavy textures. The rock-like walls make it easier to hold and use. The moderate weight of the glasses makes every user feel comfortable. The 3-inch diameter has a capacity of 8 ounces. Even if the glass is filled with large ice cubes and various wines, it will not overflow. This is the best choice for wine parties and family gatherings. It adds sophistication and elegance to the banquet atmosphere. A special sense of nobility.Attentions:1. Please don't wash these whiskey glasses by dishwasher, it can be broken in some time. If you insist on washing them by dishwasher, please remember to skip the heated drying procedure and space the glasses;2. Please don't put these whiskey glasses in Microwave;