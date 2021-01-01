NANA S-Bar W/Sides Mother's Ring 1 to 6 Simulated Birthstones - Sterling Silver - Size 11 stone 6

This "S Bar" with side stones Mother's Ring is personalized and just for you. This classic Mother's Ring features an "S-Bar" design. You can select 1 to 6 round simulated birthstones to customize your ring. The mounting is crafted in Sterling Silver or solid 10 Karat White,Yellow or Rose Gold. The simulated birthstones measure 3.0mm each.The gift of Family Jewelry is the creation of an heirloom that will be treasured by the special Mom in your life. It is a lasting legacy that celebrates the lives of those she loves.Your ring will be delivered in elegant gift packaging. If you should have any questions please feel free to our customer service department 1-800-709-9445 M-F 10a-6p CST, or Saturday 11a-6p.This ring features a classic band design with a low profile. It is comfortable for everyday wear and could even stack alongside another band ring.Family Jewelry is the perfect gift for the special Mom in your life!