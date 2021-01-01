From elan
Elan Rylee Flushmount Rylee LED Flushmount Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Elan Rylee Flushmount Rylee LED Flushmount Features:Pressed glass, painted white insideDurable steel construction2477 lumen output is similar to a 150W incandescent lightFully compatible with most aftermarket dimmersWarm white LEDs create a friendly and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for homes, restaurants, offices, and light commercial spaces90+ CRI LEDs produce the best color quality in the industryETL listed for damp locationsFully covered under warranty for 3 yearsDimensions:Height: 2.5"Width: 14" Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDSocket Type: None (Integrated LED Engine)Total Wattage: 60Lumen Output: 2477Color Temperature: 2800K (Warm White)Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Dimmable: YesVoltage: 120 (U.S. Standard Line Voltage) Flush Mount Brushed Nickel