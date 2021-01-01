Ryker Nocturn Black And Coventry Grey Cal King Upholstered Panel Storage Bed

Advertisement
Part Of Ryker Collection From Magnussen Home|Crafted From Random Width Cathedral White Oak Veneer, Hardwood Solids|Nocturn Black And Coventry Grey Finish|Aged Brass Metal Finish|Bolt on rails|Slat roll for storage footboard|Storage footboard with 2 drawers|Upholstery on headboard with PU fretwork|Metal caps on footboard feet|Floor protectors|Includes Slat Roll|Optional Nightstand|Bed is Available in Queen, King & Cal. King Sizes|.The distinct contemporary profiles of the Ryker Bedroom collection come alive with architectural elements and mixed materials. In an eclectic blend, wood, metal and glass accents adorn the pieces, including clear glass, Midnight Glass and Midnight Mirror. Crafted of Random Width Cathedral White Oak Veneer and Hardwood Solids, a Coventry Gray main finish is accented by Nocturn Black borders and bases and Aged Brass Metal on the signature geometric fretwork. The fretwork accents case fronts, mirror borders and runs vertically in the center of the Panel Bed headboard. Aged Brass hardware and metal caps on the legs of the panel beds are a sophisticated touch. Three stunning bed selections include a panel bed with the headboard and footboard framed in the Nocturn Black and Aged Brass fretwork, a panel bed with the decorative fretwork running vertically in the center of the headboard, and a bed with headboard and footboard upholstered in the Stellar Quicksand fabric. Both the panel beds and the upholstered bed have a storage footboard option. Bring distinctive architectural style to your home with the Ryker Collection.