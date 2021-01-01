From ivy bronx
RYDCOT 58CM Mantua With Lighting LED Light Mute And Remote Control Ceiling Light
Minimalist design Mantua: the latest chandelier with built-in invisible fan. Compared with traditional ceiling lamps, this lamp combines a fan and lighting. The function of the ceiling light has been further improved.Mantua function: Smart remote control allows you to set three different wind speeds. Low, medium and high speed to meet your custom needs.Material: A hard, highly permeable acrylic shadow with high temperature resistance and soft and even light. Durable and transparent ABS fan blades with long service life.Application: Ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, offices, etc., suitable for 10-22 sqm.LED light source saves energy and has a long service life. Package Included:1x Fan light1x Remote control1x English manual