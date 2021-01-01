From noble house
Noble House Ryan Mid-Century Modern Two-Toned TV Stand with Glass Shelf, Gray and Matte White
Advertisement
Sophistication meets function with our simple yet stylish television stand. Featuring a two-toned wood finish and stunning glass, this stand brings together mixed materials in perfect harmony, making this piece ideal for any living room. This stand is finished with two cabinets and a shelf to provide ample storage space that allows a clutter-free area for your entertainment systems. Finished with a polished mid-century modern look, our television stand brings both sturdy support and chic style to any room in your home. MID-CENTURY MODERN DESIGN: Blending together iconic splayed legs with a stunning wood finish, our TV stand offers a mid-century look to your lounge space. With its minimalistic design and understated look, this set uses new materials to reimagine a traditional design. STORAGE SPACE: This TV stand includes two cabinets and one shelf to hold any media players, remote controls, or to store any other miscellaneous items. The cabinets feature cut-out recessed handles that allow easy access to your storage space. TEMPERED GLASS: This TV stand features a tempered glass shelf that offers a gorgeous translucent look. This glass is made to be stronger and safer than regular glass, making this more resistant to breakage and shattering. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This television stand is 59.15” W x 15.75” D x 17.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming stand. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this television stand. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.