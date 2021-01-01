From dhp
DHP Ryan Blue Linen Queen Upholstered Bed with Storage
Advertisement
Looking for a stylish multi-purpose bed that leaves an impression? Look no further than the Ryan Upholstered Bed with-storage with its modern look and mid-century style. With its linen upholstery, button-tufted details, and foam padding, your room will never have looked so welcoming. Ideal for small spaces, the Ryan also comes with drawers to store some clothes, blankets and throw-pillows. The bentwood slat system provides incredible ventilation to keep your mattress fresh for longer by allowing air to pass freely underneath. It also offers excellent back support as it adapts to changing pressure, no matter how much you toss and turn. And there's no box spring required. Color: Blue Linen.