Focus Industries RX Series LED Outdoor Mini Pendant Light - Color: Gold

Bring a decorative yet simple, touch to your home's exteriors with the RX Series LED Outdoor Mini Pendant by Focus Industries. This sleek and sophisticated fixture hangs from a circular canopy by an adjustable chain. Its cylindrical body is crafted from machined brass with a threaded top for a subtle accent. An integrated LED sends a clean wash of downward light through a clear tempered glass, brightening patios and decks while providing a modern visual touch. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Gold. Finish: Brass