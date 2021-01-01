From rx vitamins
Rx Vitamins Rx Renal Powder Kidney Supplement for Cats, 60-g jar
Help make sure your feline friend is getting the nutrition she needs with Rx Vitamins Rx Renal Powder Cat Supplement. Expertly formulated by a veterinarian, this powder is designed to help support your paw-tner’s kidney health and contain botanical extracts and nutraceuticals that may help regulate renal blood values. Some of these ingredients include milk thistle, L-arginine, L-glutamine, N-acetylcysteine, ginkgo, green tea and rhubarb. Every purchase comes with 2.12-ounces of powder that is completely tasteless, odorless and hypoallergenic, so sensitive sidekicks can get the kidney support they need, too!