From hudson valley lighting
Rutland Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (3711-AGB-WS)
Advertisement
By Hudson Valley Lighting. The Rutland Collection is a smooth stroke of smart style, taking a uniquely sensual form. Curving metal arms extend from the sleek oval backplate to the base of the conical shade, creating a natural, fluid composition. The Rutland Wall Sconce is available in aged brass, old bronze or polished nickel finishes with cream eco paper or white faux silk shades in 1 or 2 light configurations. UL Listed. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: White. Finish: Aged Brass