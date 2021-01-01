From liberty
Rutland Grove Rectangular End Table
Reclaimed Pine solids and Pine veneers|Two Tone Charcoal/Desert finish|Thick plank solid pine top|Unique "L" grooved legs|Heavy block legs|.Solid living by Liberty is a line of solid wood furniture that has a sense of history yet feels fresh and today. Good design requires paying attention to the detail. Modern living simply stated rugged appeal. Urban living is defined as surrounding oneself in a modern environment, refurbished building, or studio/loft. A natural feeling created by the living space as well as the finishings that attribute to it, Rutland Grove Occasional Table Collection by Liberty Furniture features block legs with plank tops in durable reclaimed wood which will stand up to any bumps along the way.