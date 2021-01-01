Rustic Teak Wood Accent Table Brown - Olivia & May

Your rustic and modern inspired living space will not be complete without this gorgeous abstract brown teak wood side table with iron legs. This metal and teak wood combination side table features a unique abstract placement design of its 3-tier surface structure. This piece sits securely on a sturdy tripod design leg system made rom iron giving you peace of mind when displaying. Place this side table in your rustic or modern inspired home and feel the rich vintage vibes it exudes. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Maximum weight limit is 50 lbs. Made in Indonesia. Rustic Design.