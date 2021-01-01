Rustic Style Coffee Table For Living Room, Round Shape Table With Storage Shelf

Modern farmhouse style and industrial design combine in this coffee table. Crafted of solid wood in a rustic, lightly-distressed finish, this tabletop strikes a round silhouette featuring plank panel construction for a reclaimed aesthetic. Featuring four straight rod legs, the blackened metal base includes a slatted shelf for displaying coffee table books, while protective foot pads save your surfaces from scuffs and scratches. Advantages:1. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate.2. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive.