LNC Rustic Brown Solid Wood Double X Modern Dining Side Chair with Black Leather Seat(Set of 2)

Decorating your modern or traditional dining room with the Rustic Brown Solid Wood Double X Modern Dining Side Chair with Black Leather Seat (Set of 2). Sturdy and durable these chairs feature man-made distressing and antique rustic finishes on the chair frame, which can add traditional, classic, and vintage flair to your home. Comfortable faux leather cushions provide protection for your leisure life and match other furniture of the same style to create a harmonious and elegant home decoration style.