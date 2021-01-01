Rustic Painted Mason Jar Soap Lotion Pump Dispenser - Kitchen - Bathroom - Available in 20 colors - Shown in Slate Gray - Bathroom Accessories - Mason Jar Pump Lids - Farmhouse Decor

Our painted Mason Jar is Handmade to order just for you in Warrington, PA. Choose from 20 paint colors & 3 paint distress levels – Each jar is hand painted with Sherwin Williams paint and clear coated for protection. Main image shown in Slate Gray in a Distressed Finish. Each jar is a 16oz Heavy Duty Mason Jars with a pump top in your choice of 2 finishes. We also offer an optional decorative twine bow. Save when you order multiple jars PLEASE DO NOT place these jars in the dishwasher or water bath. Always wipe clean with damp cloth and air dry** We guarantee our pumps for 1 year if any goes wrong with just let us know and we’ll send a replacement.