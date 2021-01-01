From ebern designs
Rustic Night Stand, End Table 3-Tier Chair Side Table Night Stand With Storage Shelf For Room
Rustic End Table 3-Tier Chair Side Table Night Stand With Storage Shelf For RoomFeature:With its simple style and natural finish, this clean-lined chairside table is an addition to any modern or rustic ensemble. Its unadorned frame brings warm, modest design to your favorite spaces, while a wide selection of expertly-curated which effortlessly complements any aesthetic.Our accent table can be displayed in any room without overwhelming smaller spaces. It is the perfect piece to set beside the living room sofa or tuck in your reading nook. You can also use it as a side table in a reception room, nightstand in bedroom or in bathroom for miscellaneous storage.3 Tier design provides plenty of space for display and storage. Flat top is the ideal stage for lamps,photo frame,coffee,snacks while two lower shelves stow away laptop,TV remotes,magazine, books, basket and beyond.Simple square shape makes it easy to assemble.The soft surface adjustable feet pads help protect the floor from scratches whilst also helping keep the table stable even on an uneven or sloping floor.Description:Product Name: Three-layer storage bedside tableProduct color: Brown.Product weight:20 pounds.Material: metal and density boardProduct size:60x30x63cm Packing size: 71x38x17.5cmCarry a certain weight or leave it for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1 coffee tableA pack of screw accessoriesinstallation manual