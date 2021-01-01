Rustic Console Table Behind Sofa, Industrial Entryway Table with Storage Shelves, 3 Tier Long Bookshelves for Entry（White）

Features: 1. SIMPLE & CHIC STYLE: Open and X legs design meets simple and chic style in this elegant console table. Finely distressed for a reclaimed aesthetic, this console table is crafted of MDF with veneer malaleuca, and the pine legs and frame presents a unified aesthetic feeling. 2. STURDY and DURABLE: Made of solid pine legs and thick MDF board guarantees sturdiness and stability. The total weight capacity of this sofa table is more than 500 LBS. Both desktop and bottom of this console table bearing 133 LBS, while the middle layer board bearing 88 LBS. 3. MULTIFUNCTINAL USE: This chic sofa table with open shelf is a versatile accent that works anywhere in homes-from the entryway wall to the back of a living room sofa, to the empty spaces in office. Great ideal as a console table, hallway table, entry table, entryway shelf or even works as a TV stand. 4. SUPER EASY TO ASSEMBLE: This console table is designed to ensure that anybody can put it together with ease. Following our clear Assembly Instruction, it just need 20 minutes to assemble this simple and chic table. All hardware and assembly instruction are provided. 5. CLEANNESS and COLOR: The open design console table allows user clean it effortlessly, and offer large storage space. This console table has white, white wash, navy blue three different colors to choose. Selling Points： 1. Large storage capacity with open shelves. 2. Quality Pine Wooden Table 3. Three different colors and preferential price here. Dimensions & Weight: Overall Dimension：46.5“L x 13.2”W x 31.7”H Detail Dimension：Please refer to the image. Package Dimension：51“L x 16”W x 12”H Product Weight：42.2LBS Package Weight：47.4LBS Weight Capacity：Tabletop: 133lbs；Middle shelf: 88+88lbs；Bottom shelf: 133+133lbs