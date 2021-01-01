Rustic White Berry 24" PVC Wreath

Christmas wreaths are a must have if you want to impress your guests during the holidays, and this one of a kind wreath is sure to meet those expectations. The Rustic White Berry wreath is a modern 24 in. Christmas Wreath which features a handcrafted design complete with white berries, pinecones, and realistic greenery. Enjoy a modern touch on traditional minimalist wreaths that works great as an indoor or outdoor wreath. The life-like artificial wreath is perfect either indoors or outdoors, whether you want to hang it above your fireplace mantle, or display it on your front door. Either way, be sure to complete the look with a matching 9 ft. garland!