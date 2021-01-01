From kirkland's
Gray Rustic Barn Wood Frame Wall Clock : Wood
Advertisement
Give any wall a worn-in, farmhouse centerpiece with this Gray Rustic Barn Wood Frame Wall Clock! You'll love how the Roman and Arabic numerals create a unique blend of traditional yet modern style. Clock measures 2W x 24 in. in diameter Crafted of wood composite Rustic gray wood clock face Black hands and numerals White quarter label accents Requires one (1) AA battery; battery not included Weight: 7.15 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.