From kirkland's
Rustic Brown 2-Door Wooden Buffet Cabinet
Advertisement
Create a charming farmhouse design with our Rustic Brown 2-Door Wooden Buffet Cabinet! You'll have plenty of space for your special or extra plates and glasses. Cabinet measures 59L x 17W x 36.6H in. Crafted of wood composite Natural brown finish Black hardware Features two (2) cabinet doors, two (2) exterior shelves, and one (1) pull out drawer Also features three (3) wine cubbies Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth./Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde and phthalate which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .