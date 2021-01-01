Russian Word Cyrillic Russian nadezhda CCCP Russian font Premium T-Shirt

Nice design for everyone who loves Russian and Cyrillic script. This design is for all Russians, Kazakhs, German and American Russians or other Russian speakers from CCCP, USSR and Russia fans. Do you love Russian culture and the Russian writing and language? Then you will love this outfit. The capital letter N and the word Hope written in cursive. Ideal for a trip to Russia in Moscow or Saint Petersburg This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.